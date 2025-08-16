Left Menu

Delhi's Traffic Advisory During Shri Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations

Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory anticipating large gatherings at the ISKCON Temple on August 16 for Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Roads will be closed and diversions implemented, particularly in south Delhi. Public transport is recommended to avoid congestion, with restrictions in effect for vehicles to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Updated: 16-08-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In anticipation of large gatherings at the ISKCON Temple, Delhi Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive advisory for August 16, the day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. The public is alerted to several road closures, diversions, and restrictions on heavy vehicles, mainly in south and southeast Delhi.

During the festival, Raja Dheer Sen Marg will become pedestrian-only, with vehicle access limited to residents between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar Traffic Signal. Commuters are suggested alternate routes such as Captain Gaur Marg, Outer Ring Road, and Mahatma Gandhi Marg, and public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, is encouraged.

Heavy vehicles will be barred from key roads from 8 am on August 16 until 2 am on August 17 to facilitate traffic flow. With thousands, including dignitaries, expected at the temple, public cooperation has been urged to ensure the event's success without hindrances.

