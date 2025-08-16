Air Canada Faces Turbulence: Strike Threat Amid Labor Dispute
Air Canada's flight attendants are threatening a strike over unresolved contract negotiations. The airline anticipates substantial flight cancellations affecting 100,000 passengers. The union opposes imposed arbitration, urging fair wage compensations. Government intervention looms as stakeholders seek to avoid disruptions in Canada's tourism sector during peak travel season.
Tensions are escalating as Air Canada's unionized flight attendants edge closer to a strike, with a deadline just hours away. Despite government appeals for renewed negotiations, the airline is gearing up for the potential cancellation of 500 flights, affecting approximately 100,000 passengers.
The union is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney's minority Liberal government to resist Air Canada's request for binding arbitration, citing the need for improved wages and compensation for previously unpaid work. Canada's Labour Minister Patty Hajdu is urging both parties to engage with federal mediators.
The expected strike could severely impact Canada's tourism sector during the peak summer travel season. With passengers already facing delays and cancellations, the labor dispute has highlighted the ongoing challenges in airline labor relations, fueling debates on fair compensation for flight attendants.
