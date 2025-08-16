Left Menu

Targeted Loan Waiver for Needy Farmers Sparks Debate in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the state will waive loans for genuinely needy farmers, excluding those constructing luxury properties. The government aims to provide relief through individual surveys, focusing on farmers in dire need. A committee will soon present recommendations for the loan waiver's implementation.

Updated: 16-08-2025 08:13 IST
  • India

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has stated that the loan waiver policy will specifically target farmers in genuine need, omitting those investing in farmhouses and bungalows.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has endorsed this approach, emphasizing that waivers should not benefit those using agricultural land luxuriously. Instead, the state is crafting a plan to assist destitute farmers on the brink of desperation.

The opposition has intensified pressure for a statewide waiver decision. A dedicated committee is currently evaluating the policy's implementation, with findings expected imminently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

