Air Canada's Grounded Wings: Flight Attendants Strike Shakes Travel Plans

Air Canada, the nation's largest airline, faced major disruptions after its unionized flight attendants commenced a strike early Saturday morning following unsuccessful pay negotiations. The stoppage, which marks the first such strike since 1985, threatens to derail travel plans for over 100,000 passengers as the airline ceases operations for Air Canada and its budget arm, Air Canada Rouge.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) represents the more than 10,000 impacted flight attendants. In response to the strike, Air Canada has advised affected customers to refrain from visiting airports unless confirmed to fly with other carriers. Flights by regional operators like Air Canada Jazz and PAL Airlines will proceed unaffected by the strike.

As the dispute continues, attention has shifted to Prime Minister Mark Carney's minority Liberal government, which may be urged to impose binding arbitration to protect the economy. Air Canada remains hopeful for a resolution as travellers take to social media, showing support for attendants, while businesses express concern over the impact on the broader economy.

