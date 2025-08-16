Left Menu

Railway Revolution: Biodegradable Bags on Track

The Northeast Frontier Railway and IIT-Guwahati have introduced biodegradable bags to replace plastic on trains, enhancing environmental sustainability. Launched on August 15, these bags are used for distributing linen across 25 trains, contributing to reduced waste and a lower carbon footprint. The initiative marks a step towards greener railway operations.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and IIT-Guwahati have embarked on an innovative venture to replace plastic on trains with biodegradable and compostable materials, aiming to boost environmental sustainability.

As part of a pilot project, NFR has introduced eco-friendly green bed-roll bags on its trains, replacing the traditional plastic ones given to passengers for linen. Developed at IIT-Guwahati's research facility, these bio-plastic bags degrade quickly in compost.

The rollout began on August 15, with approximately 40,000 bags to be distributed on 25 trains originating from terminals in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative promises enhanced passenger convenience while significantly reducing landfill waste, lowering the carbon footprint, and conserving natural resources.

