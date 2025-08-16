Left Menu

Innovative Knee Replacement Breakthrough: India Embraces Advanced Implant Technology

Dr. Chintan Hegde pioneers the use of Evolution® NitrX™ Medial-Pivot Knee implant at Thunga Hospital, Mumbai, promising enhanced outcomes for arthritis patients. The implant, with its unique NitrX™ coating, aims at improving stability and reducing metal sensitivity, potentially transforming the lives of millions affected by knee osteoarthritis in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-08-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 14:31 IST
Dr. Chintan Hegde, Orthopedic Surgeon, Thunga Hospital. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for orthopedic surgery in India, Dr. Chintan Hegde of Mumbai's Thunga Hospital has become the first in the country to employ the Evolution® NitrX™ Medial-Pivot Knee implant system in knee replacement procedures. This advanced system, featuring an innovative NitrX™ coating, represents a leap forward in addressing severe arthritis and knee deformity.

Dr. Hegde reports that his patients often present with severe arthritis symptoms, including pain and swelling, which severely impair daily activities. After careful clinical evaluation, total knee replacement is often recommended. The newly introduced implant, with its golden-hued coating, aims to mitigate metal ion release, potentially reducing tissue reaction incidences, enhancing patient safety.

Endorsing the Evolution® system's effectiveness, Dr. Hegde notes the implant's positive impact on patients' mobility and stability, especially during activities such as stair navigation. Supplied by MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a leader in medical devices, the implant has shown impressive results globally, promising to transform treatment for over 45 million knee osteoarthritis sufferers in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

