Innovative Knee Replacement Breakthrough: India Embraces Advanced Implant Technology

In a significant development for orthopedic surgery in India, Dr. Chintan Hegde of Mumbai's Thunga Hospital has become the first in the country to employ the Evolution® NitrX™ Medial-Pivot Knee implant system in knee replacement procedures. This advanced system, featuring an innovative NitrX™ coating, represents a leap forward in addressing severe arthritis and knee deformity.

Dr. Hegde reports that his patients often present with severe arthritis symptoms, including pain and swelling, which severely impair daily activities. After careful clinical evaluation, total knee replacement is often recommended. The newly introduced implant, with its golden-hued coating, aims to mitigate metal ion release, potentially reducing tissue reaction incidences, enhancing patient safety.

Endorsing the Evolution® system's effectiveness, Dr. Hegde notes the implant's positive impact on patients' mobility and stability, especially during activities such as stair navigation. Supplied by MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a leader in medical devices, the implant has shown impressive results globally, promising to transform treatment for over 45 million knee osteoarthritis sufferers in India.

