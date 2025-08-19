Left Menu

Pioneering Pathways: Nitesh Raj's New Platform for India's Visionary Future

Nitesh Raj launches SapnoKaBharat2047.com on India's 79th Independence Day to foster a platform for dialogue on national development. Featuring expert discussions, including a podcast with Dr. Vijay Agrawal, the initiative emphasizes a non-political approach towards India's progress by 2047, inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:02 IST
SapnoKaBharat2047.com Launched by Nitesh Raj on 79th Independence Day - A Neutral Platform to Shape the Vision of a Developed India by 2047. Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, visionary business consultant and author Nitesh Raj unveiled SapnoKaBharat2047.com, a platform dedicated to crafting a roadmap for India's development by its 2047 centenary. The initiative aims to serve as a neutral forum for engaging discussions on India's growth trajectory.

The platform, which is devoid of political bias, will provide a space for experts and thought leaders to present insights on policies and challenges that India faces. The launch included the inaugural podcast episode featuring Dr. Vijay Agrawal, where he discussed economic, social, and cultural measures crucial for a developed India by 2047.

Drawing inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita and Swami Vivekananda's ideals, Nitesh Raj emphasized creating informed dialogues that prioritize facts. Through podcasts, articles, and collaborative initiatives, SapnoKaBharat2047.com seeks to harness diverse perspectives from various sectors to realize India's global leadership potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

