Pioneering Pathways: Nitesh Raj's New Platform for India's Visionary Future

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, visionary business consultant and author Nitesh Raj unveiled SapnoKaBharat2047.com, a platform dedicated to crafting a roadmap for India's development by its 2047 centenary. The initiative aims to serve as a neutral forum for engaging discussions on India's growth trajectory.

The platform, which is devoid of political bias, will provide a space for experts and thought leaders to present insights on policies and challenges that India faces. The launch included the inaugural podcast episode featuring Dr. Vijay Agrawal, where he discussed economic, social, and cultural measures crucial for a developed India by 2047.

Drawing inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita and Swami Vivekananda's ideals, Nitesh Raj emphasized creating informed dialogues that prioritize facts. Through podcasts, articles, and collaborative initiatives, SapnoKaBharat2047.com seeks to harness diverse perspectives from various sectors to realize India's global leadership potential.

