BlueStone Jewellery Makes a Sparkling Dazzle Despite Initial Share Dip

Shares of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd, initially slipping below the issue price, made a notable comeback on Tuesday. The stock, offered at Rs 517, opened at a slight discount on both BSE and NSE but soon recovered and closed above the offering price.

The IPO saw a strong subscription rate of 2.70 times, underscoring substantial investor interest. With a price band of Rs 492-517, the offering raised Rs 1,540.65 crore, supporting its expansion and corporate funding strategies.

BlueStone, a Bengaluru-based brand, has expanded to 275 stores across India since its inception in 2011, solidifying its position in the Indian jewellery market with a widespread operational network.

