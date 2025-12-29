FTSE 100 Remains Steady Amid Market Shifts: Key Developments

The FTSE 100 ended flat on Monday as declines in precious metal miners and defense shares weighed on the market during the year's final trading week. The FTSE 250 index, focused on domestic businesses, managed a 0.4% gain in a quiet session following a long weekend.

Attention was focused on discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which suggested progress towards resolving Russia's conflict. This optimism led to a selloff in defense stocks across the UK and Europe. However, hopes diminished when Moscow reported an alleged Ukrainian attack attempt on President Vladimir Putin's residence, raising new obstacles for talks.

Babcock International's shares dropped 3.4%, while BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce saw declines of 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively. The aerospace and defense index fell by 1.1%. Endeavour Mining, a precious metal miner, dropped by 4% as gold and silver prices pulled back sharply from recent highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)