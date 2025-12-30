Lockdown at the Checkout: Retail Scuffle Sparks Investigation

In a dramatic turn of events, a customer at a Mohaddipur retail outlet has accused store staff of locking and assaulting him following a billing counter dispute. The police have initiated an investigation after registering a case against 14 individuals involved in the incident.

The situation escalated when Karan Singh, a local resident, alleged that he was attacked by 10 to 12 staff members after a disagreement over billing. The altercation is said to have resulted in significant injuries, according to the victim.

Viral footage of the incident appears to suggest that Singh may have struck a staff member first, prompting intervention from other employees. The police, led by SHO Sanjay Singh, are reviewing CCTV footage to clarify the sequence of events as store staff consider filing a counter-complaint.