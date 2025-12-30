Left Menu

Lockdown at the Checkout: Retail Scuffle Sparks Investigation

A retail customer alleged he was locked and assaulted by staff after an argument at a billing counter. A case was registered against 14 people. The accusation comes amid viral footage suggesting the customer initiated the conflict. Police investigation is ongoing to determine the event's accurate sequence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a customer at a Mohaddipur retail outlet has accused store staff of locking and assaulting him following a billing counter dispute. The police have initiated an investigation after registering a case against 14 individuals involved in the incident.

The situation escalated when Karan Singh, a local resident, alleged that he was attacked by 10 to 12 staff members after a disagreement over billing. The altercation is said to have resulted in significant injuries, according to the victim.

Viral footage of the incident appears to suggest that Singh may have struck a staff member first, prompting intervention from other employees. The police, led by SHO Sanjay Singh, are reviewing CCTV footage to clarify the sequence of events as store staff consider filing a counter-complaint.

