Left Menu

India's Projected GDP Growth Surges, Surpassing RBI's Forecast

India's GDP growth is projected to hit 6.7% in Q1 FY2026, outperforming RBI's 6.5% estimate. While overall GDP growth slows from Q4 FY2025's 7.4%, the services sector thrives. Government spending bolsters growth, yet challenges loom in agriculture and industrial sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:08 IST
India's Projected GDP Growth Surges, Surpassing RBI's Forecast
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy is poised for growth at a rate of 6.7% in the first quarter of FY2026, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India's estimate of 6.5%, ICRA reports. This comes despite a dip from the previous quarter's 7.4%, driven by a robust services sector.

While the industrial and agricultural sectors face deceleration, with growth rates of 4.0% and 4.5% respectively, services have shown remarkable resilience, climbing to an eight-quarter peak of 8.3%. The ICRA also notes increased government revenue and a rise in net indirect taxes, contrasting a previous contraction.

The government's spending strategy has significantly contributed to this economic achievement. Gross capital expenditure by the Centre and rising capital outlays by state governments have fueled project completions. Furthermore, the anticipated reforms like GST rationalisation are expected to boost urban consumption, especially during the upcoming festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025