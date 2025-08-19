India's Projected GDP Growth Surges, Surpassing RBI's Forecast

India's economy is poised for growth at a rate of 6.7% in the first quarter of FY2026, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India's estimate of 6.5%, ICRA reports. This comes despite a dip from the previous quarter's 7.4%, driven by a robust services sector.

While the industrial and agricultural sectors face deceleration, with growth rates of 4.0% and 4.5% respectively, services have shown remarkable resilience, climbing to an eight-quarter peak of 8.3%. The ICRA also notes increased government revenue and a rise in net indirect taxes, contrasting a previous contraction.

The government's spending strategy has significantly contributed to this economic achievement. Gross capital expenditure by the Centre and rising capital outlays by state governments have fueled project completions. Furthermore, the anticipated reforms like GST rationalisation are expected to boost urban consumption, especially during the upcoming festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)