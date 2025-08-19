RAWLS Salon: Redefining Luxury Beauty with Global Expansion Plans
RAWLS Salon, India's top luxury salon brand, is set for national and international expansion with a flagship launch in Dubai. Known for luxury and transparency through its Experience-to-Consumer model, RAWLS aims to make premium salon experiences widely accessible, maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and transparency.
- Country:
- India
Gurugram, Haryana [India] – RAWLS Salon, a name synonymous with luxury grooming in India, has announced ambitious expansion plans both domestically and internationally, aiming to establish a flagship presence in Dubai. The brand, headquartered in Gurugram, currently operates branches in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Punjab, and is renowned for redefining salon hospitality standards.
Having made a significant mark in metropolitan and tier-2 markets, RAWLS has become a beacon for luxurious yet accessible grooming services. With a guiding philosophy of providing top-tier service to every client regardless of budget, RAWLS employs proprietary Standard Operating Procedures and advanced technology systems for an unparalleled salon experience. Founder & MD, Pawan Aggarwal, asserts, "At RAWLS, we elevate salon culture by creating a sanctuary of luxury and rejuvenation."
Central to RAWLS' offering is the Experience-to-Consumer (E2C) model, where transparency and luxury coexist. The brand's in-house line, RAWLS Essentials, ensures clients complete transparency about product ingredients and processes. Co-founder & COO, Nidhi Aggarwal, emphasizes the commitment to product quality and transparency, ensuring confidence in every application.
Looking ahead, RAWLS plans to open a new flagship salon on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, while expanding to Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and other tier-2 cities, alongside international ambitions beginning with Dubai. RAWLS continues to set benchmarks in beauty and grooming, making luxury accessible to a broader clientele.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
All Time Plastics Sets IPO Price with Global Expansion Plans
1X Properties Unveils Revolutionary Real Estate Affiliate Platform at Dubai Glamour Event
Gurugram Deluge: Infrastructure Woes Amid Downpour
Gurugram techie commits suicide in his room
Tesla leases 33,000 sq ft commercial space in Gurugram