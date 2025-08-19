Left Menu

RAWLS Salon: Redefining Luxury Beauty with Global Expansion Plans

RAWLS Salon, India's top luxury salon brand, is set for national and international expansion with a flagship launch in Dubai. Known for luxury and transparency through its Experience-to-Consumer model, RAWLS aims to make premium salon experiences widely accessible, maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:27 IST
RAWLS expands from Faridabad, Gurugram & Punjab to India's tier-2 cities and soon Dubai, offering global amenities, tech, and its E2C model at accessible costs.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram, Haryana [India] – RAWLS Salon, a name synonymous with luxury grooming in India, has announced ambitious expansion plans both domestically and internationally, aiming to establish a flagship presence in Dubai. The brand, headquartered in Gurugram, currently operates branches in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Punjab, and is renowned for redefining salon hospitality standards.

Having made a significant mark in metropolitan and tier-2 markets, RAWLS has become a beacon for luxurious yet accessible grooming services. With a guiding philosophy of providing top-tier service to every client regardless of budget, RAWLS employs proprietary Standard Operating Procedures and advanced technology systems for an unparalleled salon experience. Founder & MD, Pawan Aggarwal, asserts, "At RAWLS, we elevate salon culture by creating a sanctuary of luxury and rejuvenation."

Central to RAWLS' offering is the Experience-to-Consumer (E2C) model, where transparency and luxury coexist. The brand's in-house line, RAWLS Essentials, ensures clients complete transparency about product ingredients and processes. Co-founder & COO, Nidhi Aggarwal, emphasizes the commitment to product quality and transparency, ensuring confidence in every application.

Looking ahead, RAWLS plans to open a new flagship salon on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, while expanding to Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and other tier-2 cities, alongside international ambitions beginning with Dubai. RAWLS continues to set benchmarks in beauty and grooming, making luxury accessible to a broader clientele.

