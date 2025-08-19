Left Menu

India Post's Digital Leap: Embracing Advanced Postal Technology

India Post has unveiled the nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT), a pivotal innovation in India's digital transformation. Launched under the IT 2.0 program with an investment of Rs. 5,800 crore, APT enhances real-time decision-making and modernizes postal services across 1.64 lakh post offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:09 IST
India Post's Digital Leap: Embracing Advanced Postal Technology
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards India's digital transformation, India Post has launched the nationwide rollout of Advanced Postal Technology (APT). This initiative has been praised by Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, who hailed it as a 'historic leap in Bharat's digital journey.' The platform, developed locally, aligns with the Digital India and Make in India visions, backed by an investment of Rs. 5,800 crore under the IT 2.0 program.

Minister Scindia emphasized the initiative's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, illustrating it as a demonstration of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat in full strength.' This rollout is poised to revolutionize India Post's extensive network, enhancing its agility and competitiveness in the dynamic logistics and communications industry.

Earlier this month, India Post announced the expansive deployment of APT across 1.64 lakh+ post offices, marking a historic digital shift achieved in less than three months. Describing the platform as a Made-in-India innovation, India Post highlighted its role in advancing digital connectivity and offering more than just a system upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025