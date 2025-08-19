Left Menu

GST Reforms Set to Transform Sectors and Boost Economy

The proposed GST reforms are projected to enhance sectoral growth by reducing tax rates, increasing affordability, and stimulating consumption. Key beneficiaries include the food and beverages, consumer durables, and automobiles sectors, while luxury goods and online gaming face high tax rates. Major restructuring of GST slabs to simplify the tax system is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:14 IST
GST Reforms Set to Transform Sectors and Boost Economy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recently released Systematix Research report has highlighted the substantial impact of the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms on several key economic sectors. The report suggests that the reforms will result in lowered tax rates, increased affordability, and heightened consumption across various industries.

Notably, the food and beverages sector is poised to gain from a GST reduction to 5 per cent on items such as packaged foods, dairy, and snacks, likely driving significant volume growth. Additionally, consumer durables and the automotive industry are expected to experience surging demand owing to lowered GST rates on white goods and small vehicles. Other sectors, including construction materials, healthcare, textiles, and renewable energy, are also projected to benefit from these tax cuts, with improved margins and competitiveness.

However, the report cautions that luxury goods, tobacco, and online gaming will be affected by a high 40 per cent tax slab. Despite the advantageous reforms for most sectors, petroleum and luxury vehicles are set to remain untouched by the changes. The government's reform plan includes abolishing the current 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST rates, consolidating to a streamlined 5 per cent and 18 per cent system. The new tax strategy aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement of a 'big reform' in his Independence Day speech, promising a significant Diwali gift for the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025