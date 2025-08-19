REA India's Strategic Growth Amid PropTiger Divestment
REA India, which owns Housing.com and Makaan.com, reported a 25% revenue growth to AUD 129.2 million for the fiscal year ending June, driven by strong residential property demand. The company reduced its EBITDA loss and plans to divest its brokerage arm PropTiger, focusing on scaling Housing.com.
REA India has achieved a 25% increase in revenue, reaching AUD 129.2 million (Rs 711 crore) in the last fiscal year ending June, thanks to strong demand for residential properties in India.
As part of Australia's publically traded REA Group, REA India manages Housing.com and Makaan.com, offering comprehensive real estate technology solutions. It has announced plans to divest PropTiger, its housing brokerage arm.
The firm's EBITDA loss decreased to AUD 28.4 million in 2024-25, down from AUD 35.8 million in FY24. CEO Praveen Sharma highlighted a 19% rise in app traffic and a 58% boost in verified listings, focusing on technological enhancements and regional expansion, particularly in Tier-2 cities, for future growth.
