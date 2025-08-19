Gujarat's Dairy Boom: From Milk Farms to Market Expansion

In a remarkable transformation, Gujarat's milk procurement has surged dramatically from a modest 50 lakh litres per day in 2001-02 to a robust 250 lakh litres in 2024-25, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

Addressing the Lok Sabha in a written reply, the minister attributed this impressive growth to various strategic measures that have simultaneously increased dairy farmers' incomes and reduced post-harvest losses. Milk prices paid to farmers have seen a staggering 140 percent increase over the last 15 years.

Key initiatives such as the National Programme for Dairy Development, Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund, and Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund have been pivotal in enhancing infrastructure, fodder development, and overall dairy capacity in the region. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul), with its extensive network, plays a critical role in driving this growth, acquiring 250 lakh litres of milk daily from over 36 lakh cooperative members.

