Gujarat's Dairy Boom: From Milk Farms to Market Expansion

Milk procurement in Gujarat saw a fivefold increase from 2001 to 2024, reaching 250 lakh litres per day. This growth, driven by government schemes and infrastructure development, significantly boosted dairy farmers' incomes. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul) leads this expansion with support from multiple cooperative societies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable transformation, Gujarat's milk procurement has surged dramatically from a modest 50 lakh litres per day in 2001-02 to a robust 250 lakh litres in 2024-25, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

Addressing the Lok Sabha in a written reply, the minister attributed this impressive growth to various strategic measures that have simultaneously increased dairy farmers' incomes and reduced post-harvest losses. Milk prices paid to farmers have seen a staggering 140 percent increase over the last 15 years.

Key initiatives such as the National Programme for Dairy Development, Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund, and Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund have been pivotal in enhancing infrastructure, fodder development, and overall dairy capacity in the region. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Amul), with its extensive network, plays a critical role in driving this growth, acquiring 250 lakh litres of milk daily from over 36 lakh cooperative members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

