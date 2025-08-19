Enzyme Offices Doubles Down on Revenue Growth

Flexible workspace provider Enzyme Offices is targeting substantial growth, planning to increase its revenue to Rs 150 crore in the current fiscal year, according to CEO Ashish Agarwal.

The company aims for an annual recurring revenue of Rs 200 crore by 2026-27, supported by a Rs 50 crore investment in expansion and technology strengthening.

Strong demand from global capability centers and Indian startups, such as Vyapar and Teachmint, is driving this growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)