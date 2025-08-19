Enzyme Offices Doubles Down on Revenue Growth
Enzyme Offices plans to double its revenue to Rs 150 crore this fiscal year, aiming for Rs 200 crore in annual recurring revenue by 2026-27. The growth strategy includes a Rs 50 crore investment, bolstered by strong demand from global centers and Indian startups. Key clients include Vyapar and Teachmint.
Flexible workspace provider Enzyme Offices is targeting substantial growth, planning to increase its revenue to Rs 150 crore in the current fiscal year, according to CEO Ashish Agarwal.
The company aims for an annual recurring revenue of Rs 200 crore by 2026-27, supported by a Rs 50 crore investment in expansion and technology strengthening.
Strong demand from global capability centers and Indian startups, such as Vyapar and Teachmint, is driving this growth trajectory.
