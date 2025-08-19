India's Monsoon Surplus: Uneven Rainfall Patterns Across Regions

India's cumulative monsoon rainfall has reached a surplus, clocking in at 101% of the long-period average (LPA), a slight increase from last week's 100%, according to ICICI Bank Global Markets. However, the distribution of rainfall is uneven nationwide, with Northwest India boasting a 13% surplus, while the southern region sees 8% above LPA and central India 4% above. Contrastingly, the east and northeast regions lag with an 18% deficit. Out of 36 meteorological subdivisions, 8 reported excess rainfall, 23 had normal levels, and four experienced deficiencies.

On a weekly scale, rainfall was 9.5% higher than the same period last year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts favorable rainfall in the upcoming week, especially for the previously lagging east and northeast. At the state level, Rajasthan leads with a 40% surplus over LPA, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 23%. Karnataka and Telangana recorded 14% above LPA, with Haryana at 13%. Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal also experienced slightly higher than average rainfall. Conversely, Gujarat met its LPA, while Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Bihar face deficits ranging from 1% to 25% below LPA.

Reservoir levels illustrate a positive trend as of August 14, with live storage in 150 key reservoirs at 135.3 billion cubic meters, or 74.1% of total capacity—9% more than last year. The southern states lead with 80% storage, trailed by the western and northern regions at 76% each, central at 74%, and eastern at 55%. The Cauvery River basin registers the highest storage at 98% capacity, whereas the Ganga basin is at 72%. With IMD forecasting 106% rainfall of LPA for the season's second half, the prospects for agriculture and water storage remain optimistic, though some regions still face deficit challenges. (ANI)