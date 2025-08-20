India's Electronics Exports Surge: A New Era of Tech Ambitions

India's non-smartphone electronics exports have achieved a significant milestone, exceeding USD 14 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25. This leap contributed to a total electronics export figure of USD 38.57 billion, representing a 32.47% surge from the previous year, according to the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).

While smartphones continue to be a major export force, the remarkable growth in non-smartphone categories has been the highlight. Contributions from solar panels, telecom equipment, medical electronics, batteries, and digital processing units have been substantial. Notably, photovoltaic cells alone brought in USD 1.12 billion, and telecom equipment and parts accumulated an additional USD 1.4 billion. The combined revenues from rectifiers, inverters, and chargers surpassed USD 2.5 billion, with medical electronics and PCs and digital processing units generating USD 0.4 billion and USD 0.81 billion, respectively.

The electronics sector now accounts for 9% of India's total merchandise exports, up from 6.73% last year, emphasizing the growing importance of this industry in India's economic and trade objectives. The ESC hailed this accomplishment as a 'strategic inflection point' for India's tech industry, exemplified by the resilience, innovation, and global ambition of Indian exporters who have adeptly managed tariff challenges and shifting global trade dynamics.

