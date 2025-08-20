Left Menu

Cachar District Boosts Tea Worker Welfare with New Shelters

The Cachar district administration in Assam is advancing the Cha Shramik Aashray Yojana to construct resting facilities for tea workers. This initiative, by the Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Department, aims to improve living conditions for tea plantation workers, addressing longstanding infrastructure gaps.

The Cachar district administration in Assam has accelerated efforts to implement the Cha Shramik Aashray Yojana, designed to provide resting facilities with toilets for tea workers. Officials are prioritizing the project as part of a statewide initiative to enhance the daily lives of tea plantation workers, according to a recent release.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav convened a meeting to find appropriate land across tea estates and ensure construction can proceed promptly. This effort by the Assam government's Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Department aims to fill a substantial void in the workers' welfare infrastructure, Yadav noted, pledging swift and transparent implementation.

Funding for each shelter is set at Rs 5.16 lakh, with allocation based on estate size. The administration is committed to overseeing every phase of development to guarantee timely completion and high-caliber facilities that will markedly elevate the living standards of the communities reliant on the flourishing tea industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

