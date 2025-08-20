Hafele Ramps Up 'Make in India' Efforts with Enhanced Local Sourcing

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, has lauded the government's persistent efforts to promote the 'Make in India' initiative, which has successfully attracted global multinational corporations. He highlighted the German company Hafele's alignment with India's push for quality-led production in a social media post.

Goyal praised Hafele for their dedication to local manufacturing in India, emphasizing the importance of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) in bolstering India's journey toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat.' Hafele, a leading name in interior solutions and home appliances, is set to increase its local sourcing from the current 10% to 30% by 2025 and further to 50%, according to Frank Schloeder, the company's managing director.

Schloeder expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Commerce for facilitating collaborations that aim to elevate India's partner landscape. Highlighting the synergy between Hafele's German quality standards and India's production goals, he reiterated the company's commitment to manufacturing excellence and alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a prosperous future in India. (ANI)

