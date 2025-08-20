Left Menu

Hafele Ramps Up 'Make in India' Efforts with Enhanced Local Sourcing

Union Minister Piyush Goyal commends Hafele's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. The German firm plans to boost local sourcing from 10% to 50% by 2025, supporting India's quality-driven production. This aligns with India's vision for enhanced global manufacturing standards and a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:21 IST
Hafele Ramps Up 'Make in India' Efforts with Enhanced Local Sourcing
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, has lauded the government's persistent efforts to promote the 'Make in India' initiative, which has successfully attracted global multinational corporations. He highlighted the German company Hafele's alignment with India's push for quality-led production in a social media post.

Goyal praised Hafele for their dedication to local manufacturing in India, emphasizing the importance of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) in bolstering India's journey toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat.' Hafele, a leading name in interior solutions and home appliances, is set to increase its local sourcing from the current 10% to 30% by 2025 and further to 50%, according to Frank Schloeder, the company's managing director.

Schloeder expressed gratitude towards the Ministry of Commerce for facilitating collaborations that aim to elevate India's partner landscape. Highlighting the synergy between Hafele's German quality standards and India's production goals, he reiterated the company's commitment to manufacturing excellence and alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a prosperous future in India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025