A Decade of Design Excellence: WADE ASIA & MATECIA 2025

THE WADE ASIA Architecture Event marks its 10th edition in New Delhi, celebrating female leadership in design, alongside the MATECIA Material Exhibition. This milestone event will feature groundbreaking projects, insightful conferences, and provide a hub for architectural innovation. Join the celebration from August 21-24, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:50 IST
Landmark 10th Edition of THE WADE ASIA and MATECIA Exhibition to Showcase India's Design Future. Image Credit: ANI
The architecture and design community is gearing up for a major convergence in New Delhi with the 10th edition of THE WADE ASIA Architecture Event. Scheduled alongside the MATECIA Material Exhibition, this landmark event takes place from August 21-24, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Founded by Verticaa Dvivedi and Maddhu Chaudhury, THE WADE ASIA has evolved into a pivotal platform for women in design, celebrating creativity, leadership, and innovation. In tandem, the MATECIA Exhibition, led by Verticaa Dvivedi and co-founded by Pragath Dvivedi, stands as a premier showcase for architectural and design materials. This year's event promises an inspiring four-day display of cutting-edge architecture and design.

Key features include presentations from over 200 leading firms, the prestigious WADE Awards, and the MERINO Designs India WADE Architecture Conference. In addition, the MATECIA Material Exhibition will highlight innovations in furniture and design materials, serving as a vital resource for industry professionals. Founders Verticaa Dvivedi and Maddhu Chaudhury express their enthusiasm, stating that the 10th edition is both a celebration of past achievements and a visionary step towards the future of design in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

