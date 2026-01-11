Congress Slams BJP for Erasing Gandhi's Legacy: Protests Intensify

On Sunday, the Congress intensified its criticism of the Centre's new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission scheme, accusing the BJP of erasing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. Senior party leader Pramod Tiwari claimed the removal of Gandhi's name from the rural employment scheme was a deliberate move to undermine his contributions.

In Prayagraj, Tiwari likened the BJP's action to a symbolic murder of Gandhi, drawing parallels to Nathuram Godse's assassination in 1948. The BJP, Tiwari alleged, is using its majority to erase Gandhi's influence, while Congress workers staged protests across Uttar Pradesh, including a 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Varanasi, to oppose the scheme's repeal.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai joined the protest, observing a symbolic fast near statues of Gandhi and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Congress plans rallies culminating in a major event in Lucknow with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in attendance. The VB-G RAM G Act represents a significant policy shift approved by President Droupadi Murmu, sparking nationwide agitation.