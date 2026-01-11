Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP for Erasing Gandhi's Legacy: Protests Intensify

The Congress has criticized the BJP-led Centre for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission, accusing the BJP of erasing Gandhi's legacy. Protests and rallies are planned across Uttar Pradesh in response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:12 IST
Congress Slams BJP for Erasing Gandhi's Legacy: Protests Intensify
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the Congress intensified its criticism of the Centre's new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission scheme, accusing the BJP of erasing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. Senior party leader Pramod Tiwari claimed the removal of Gandhi's name from the rural employment scheme was a deliberate move to undermine his contributions.

In Prayagraj, Tiwari likened the BJP's action to a symbolic murder of Gandhi, drawing parallels to Nathuram Godse's assassination in 1948. The BJP, Tiwari alleged, is using its majority to erase Gandhi's influence, while Congress workers staged protests across Uttar Pradesh, including a 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' in Varanasi, to oppose the scheme's repeal.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai joined the protest, observing a symbolic fast near statues of Gandhi and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Congress plans rallies culminating in a major event in Lucknow with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in attendance. The VB-G RAM G Act represents a significant policy shift approved by President Droupadi Murmu, sparking nationwide agitation.

TRENDING

1
Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

 Global
2
Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

 United Arab Emirates
3
Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

 India
4
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026