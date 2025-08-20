Tragic Crash Claims 79 Lives on Afghan Highway

A tragic accident has claimed the lives of 79 people on the Herat-Kabul highway, western Afghanistan, after a bus carrying refugees expelled from Iran crashed late Tuesday night.

The incident involved a motorcycle, a truck, and the overcrowded bus, which caught fire shortly after the crash, as confirmed by Abdul Mateen Qaniee, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior. Among the deceased were 17 children.

Herat's information department head, Ahmdullah Muttaqi, and Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid have called for clarity on the accident's details, citing poor infrastructure and rule-breaking as contributing factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)