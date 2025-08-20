Left Menu

Tragic Crash Claims 79 Lives on Afghan Highway

A bus carrying Afghan refugees expelled from Iran crashed in western Afghanistan, resulting in 79 deaths. The tragic accident on the Herat-Kabul highway involved multiple vehicles and led to a devastating fire. Poor infrastructure and traffic rule violations contribute to frequent accidents in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:16 IST
Tragic Crash Claims 79 Lives on Afghan Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident has claimed the lives of 79 people on the Herat-Kabul highway, western Afghanistan, after a bus carrying refugees expelled from Iran crashed late Tuesday night.

The incident involved a motorcycle, a truck, and the overcrowded bus, which caught fire shortly after the crash, as confirmed by Abdul Mateen Qaniee, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior. Among the deceased were 17 children.

Herat's information department head, Ahmdullah Muttaqi, and Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid have called for clarity on the accident's details, citing poor infrastructure and rule-breaking as contributing factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025