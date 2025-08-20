STOXX 600 Climbs on Consumer Boost Amid Global Economic Tensions
The STOXX 600 index closed 0.2% higher, driven by consumer and healthcare stocks, despite drops in tech and defence sectors. UK FTSE 100 surged, while Germany's DAX fell. US Federal Reserve's symposium looms. Optimism remains about ending the Ukraine war, despite falling defence stocks and economic caution.
On Wednesday, the STOXX 600 index experienced a slight uptick, closing 0.2% higher, largely driven by gains in consumer and healthcare stocks. This increment marked its highest closing point in over five months, though gains were curbed by declines in tech and defence shares.
In the broader European market, notable index movements included a 0.6% drop in Germany's DAX, while the UK's FTSE 100 achieved a record high, closing 1.1% up. Meanwhile, UK inflation rose to 3.8% in July, aligning with the Bank of England's projections. Major gains were seen in food and beverage stocks, as Nestle led the charge with a 3.6% boost.
Defence-linked stocks in Europe retreated by 1.4%, influenced by expectations surrounding a potential peace deal in Ukraine. Meanwhile, all eyes remain on the upcoming Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole, where pivotal discussions could shape future economic strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
