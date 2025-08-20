Stree Shakti Scheme: Revolutionizing Women's Travel in Andhra Pradesh

The Stree Shakti scheme has seen remarkable success in its initial days, as 65 lakh women enjoyed free bus travel across Andhra Pradesh. Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy announced the figures, marking a significant milestone in this welfare initiative, launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 15.

Designed to empower women, girls, and transgender individuals, the scheme facilitates free access to various APSRTC bus services, including Pallevelugu and Metro Express. Reddy emphasized it as a ''thanksgiving scheme,'' reflecting the government's sincere effort towards women's empowerment without adding financial strain to the state.

Future plans under the scheme include the introduction of smart cards for beneficiaries, heightened security measures with CCTV and body cameras, and a significant shift towards electric buses, with 750 planned immediately and an additional 2,500 in the following years. Parallel revenue-boosting initiatives are under consideration to ensure the sustainability of the scheme.

