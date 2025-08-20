Water Woes on Wheels: Indian Railways Hit with Over 100,000 Complaints

The Indian Railways has been inundated with complaints regarding inadequate water supply in train toilets. A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India revealed that over 100,280 complaints were logged during the 2022-23 fiscal year, spotlighting the ongoing issues with hygiene and sanitation in long-distance trains.

Despite efforts to address water shortages through Quick Watering Arrangements, challenges remain. Only 81 out of 109 stations had implemented these solutions by March 2023. Additionally, budget allocations for cleanliness and sanitation have been scrutinized, with expenditures at times exceeding expected limits, yet not fully utilized in other instances.

The report also criticized the inefficacy of devices such as Automatic Coach Washing Plants and Clean Train Station schemes due to poor enforcement and maintenance. However, positive practices were noted, such as the environmentally efficient operation of the BOOT Laundry within the Western Railway.

