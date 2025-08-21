Left Menu

Indian Railways Faces Hygiene Challenges Amid Complaints Surge

The Indian Railways received over 100,000 complaints about water shortages in train toilets during the 2022-23 fiscal year, with a third exceeding response timelines. The CAG audit emphasized the need for better sanitation in long-distance trains. The audit also highlighted issues with budget utilization and cleaning infrastructure.

Indian Railways is grappling with significant hygiene challenges, as revealed by a recent audit from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. During the 2022-23 fiscal year, over 100,000 complaints were filed concerning water shortages in train toilets. Disturbingly, more than a third of these complaints experienced delays in resolution.

The report underscores the importance of maintaining robust hygiene standards, especially given the high volume of passenger traffic, which affects public health and aesthetics. A survey of passengers indicated mixed satisfaction levels regarding cleanliness in bio-toilets, showing a need for improvement in specific railway zones.

The audit also highlights financial overspending in some zones, whereas others underutilized their budgets. The report criticizes the underperformance of Automatic Coach Washing Plants and Clean Train Stations, urging Indian Railways to enforce contract conditions to better utilize existing resources and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

