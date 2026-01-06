Water Woes: Indore's Cleanliness Image Tainted by Contamination Crisis

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has demanded accountability over a water contamination crisis in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, calling the state's response "insensitive." The contamination, which resulted in multiple illnesses and at least seven deaths, has shaken public trust and tainted Indore's reputation for cleanliness.

During a hearing involving several petitions, the court expressed serious concerns about the situation's impact on Indore's national image. Known for its top spot in the Union government's cleanliness survey, the city's handling of the crisis was termed as alarming by Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi.

With 38 new cases of vomiting and diarrhea reported and over a hundred receiving medical treatment, the court plans to scrutinize the incident closely. They will review possible legal liabilities, with the state's chief secretary ordered to appear via video conference on January 15.