Africa Charts Path to Continental Early Warning System at ClimDev-II Talks

Africa’s leading development institutions have reaffirmed their commitment to building a continent-wide, African-led early warning system during the ClimDev-Africa Phase II Planning Workshop, held in Nairobi on 29–30 July 2025.

The workshop, co-organised by the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), gathered policymakers, climate scientists, and regional stakeholders to shape the next phase of the Climate for Development in Africa (ClimDev-Africa) initiative.

At the heart of discussions was a shared ambition: strengthening early warning systems across Africa to save lives, safeguard livelihoods, and support climate-resilient development.

Building on Achievements of Phase I

Since its launch in 2011, ClimDev-Africa has served as the continent’s flagship programme for integrating climate science into development planning. Phase I (2011–2023) laid the groundwork with tangible achievements:

18 projects implemented in 17 countries .

Five regional climate centres strengthened , collectively serving over 42 million people .

60 meteorological experts trained , with 30% women participation .

Deployment of 14 high-performance computing systems and 40 automatic weather stations .

Advanced use of climate modeling to predict desert locust outbreaks, preventing food crises.

“These weren’t just investments in infrastructure; they were investments in African capacity,” noted Dr. James Kinyangi, AfDB’s Coordinator of the Climate and Development Special Fund.

African-Led Solutions for a Global Challenge

Participants emphasized the need for home-grown, Africa-driven responses to climate change.

“This is about elevating African expertise and ensuring our systems can protect lives and livelihoods,” said Dr. Alex Mubiru, AfDB’s Director General for East Africa. He highlighted the Bank’s $6.2 million investment in multi-country early warning systems as an example of translating vision into impact.

Dr. James Murombedzi, Head of UNECA’s African Climate Policy Centre, reinforced the call for African ownership:

“Our response to climate change must be led from within. ClimDev-Africa has become a trusted platform for research, capacity building, and action.”

Policy Alignment and Strategic Financing

The African Union framed the initiative within its 2022–2032 Climate Resilient Development Strategy, linking it directly to Agenda 2063 and Africa’s long-term vision for sustainable growth.

Dr. Sam Ogallah, AU Climate Change Coordinator, stressed the importance of policy coherence:

“ClimDev-Africa is not just a technical programme—it is the delivery mechanism for our climate-resilient development strategy. It ensures that investments, policies, and diplomacy align in Africa’s interests.”

To finance Phase II, partners aim to mobilize $191 million through a combination of AfDB’s Climate Action Window, bilateral donors, and multilateral climate funds.

Strengthening Regional Climate Centres

The Nairobi workshop showcased the role of Africa’s Regional Climate Centres (RCCs) as the backbone of a unified early warning system. Participating centres included:

AGRHYMET Regional Centre (Niger) – serving West Africa.

African Centre of Meteorological Applications for Development (ACMAD, Niger) – providing continental coordination.

ECCAS Climate Prediction Centre (Cameroon) – serving Central Africa.

SADC Climate Services Centre (Botswana) – covering Southern Africa.

IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC, Kenya) – leading East Africa.

These institutions are increasingly interoperable, using shared data platforms, harmonised forecasting tools, and coordinated policy engagement to ensure climate warnings reach national authorities in time.

Dr. Ernest Afiesimama of the World Meteorological Organization underlined the importance of synergy:

“National meteorological services must remain the authoritative voice on early warnings, but their strength depends on the regional systems that support them.”

Site Visit to ICPAC: From Data to Decisions

On 1 August, participants visited the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) near Nairobi—a regional hub financed under Phase I.

ICPAC has since grown into a continental leader in forecasting, serving 11 East African nations with real-time weather alerts, seasonal outlooks, and sector-specific advisories for agriculture, health, food security, and water management.

Its high-performance computing cluster supports flood modeling, drought monitoring, and food production assessments, providing governments with the information they need to act early.

“We have come a long way—from concept to one of Africa’s leading forecasting hubs,” said Dr. Abdi Fidar, ICPAC’s Acting Director. “In an era of climate extremes, early warnings must be fast, local, and reliable. What we’re doing here is saving lives.”

Towards a Unified Climate Voice

Timed ahead of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS-II) and COP30, the workshop outcomes will help shape Africa’s unified position on climate resilience.

“This workshop ensures Africa speaks with one voice,” said Dr. Murombedzi of UNECA. “We have the science, the institutions, and the urgency—what we need now is scaled investment and global recognition.”

Looking Forward

ClimDev-Africa Phase II represents a critical shift from isolated projects to a continental early warning architecture. By anchoring the initiative in African institutions and aligning it with continental strategies, partners hope to transform climate risk into resilience across the continent.

As one participant from ECCAS observed: