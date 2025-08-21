Gig Economy Faces Critical Verification Challenges: AuthBridge Report

A new report by AuthBridge has identified pressing issues in the gig economy, with 20% of gig workers failing address verification checks. This statistic raises alarm bells regarding customer safety in industries heavily reliant on gig workers, such as e-commerce, food delivery, and transport.

The survey attributes these verification failures to temporary accommodations, frequent relocations, and shared housing. Even more concerning is the overall 4% discrepancy rate among gig workers, which includes misdemeanors like court record offences and fake identities.

A significant threat comes from impersonation, where the individual collecting orders at warehouses isn't the one completing deliveries, leading to fraud and compromised customer experiences. With these discrepancies posing grave risks, stringent verification processes are crucial for maintaining service reliability amidst the gig economy's rapid expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)