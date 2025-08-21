Left Menu

Mumbai Monorail Rescue Spurs Safety Overhaul

Following the entrapment of passengers due to two overcrowded monorail trains getting stuck, MMRDA announced measures to enhance safety and efficiency. Recommendations included better crowd management, increased safety signs, and introducing new trains. The Mumbai Fire Brigade was commended for their role in the successful rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 12:01 IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced immediate and long-term measures to enhance the safety and operational efficiency of the city's monorail system. This follows an incident where two overcrowded monorail trains were stranded on elevated tracks, leading to a major rescue operation.

In an official statement, MMRDA emphasized the urgency of addressing safety issues, directing the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) to enforce stringent safety protocols and vigilant operational procedures. The incident, which occurred amid torrential rains, saw 782 passengers safely evacuated after being trapped in stalled trains.

Among the immediate steps, monorail staff will regulate passenger loads, ensuring not to exceed each coach's capacity. Future plans include the introduction of 10 new monorail services post-trials. The commendable response by the Mumbai Fire Brigade during the emergency reinforced public confidence in the city's crisis management capabilities.

