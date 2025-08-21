Pioneering Journey: Uttarakhand's Garhwali Apples Embark to Dubai
The first trial shipment of Garhwali apples from Uttarakhand to Dubai marks a significant milestone in India's agricultural exports. Facilitated by APEDA, the initiative aims to boost the region's export potential and diversify India's agri-export basket with unique, region-specific products.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move for Uttarakhand's agricultural sector, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal has inaugurated the first trial shipment of 1.2 metric tonnes of Garhwali Apples, particularly the King Roat variety, to Dubai. This significant endeavor, facilitated by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), underlines the concerted efforts to enhance the state's agricultural export capabilities.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reveals that this initial shipment represents not only a new export avenue but also an opportunity for critical learnings in cold chain management and logistical frameworks. This strategic collaboration between APEDA and the Government of Uttarakhand aims to fortify the entire export ecosystem, potentially expanding market reach to Southeast Asia and Europe.
Eminently, Barthwal has highlighted the necessity of diversifying India's agri-export basket with niche products like Garhwali apples. By streamlining efforts with APEDA and local stakeholders, India aims to boost organic farming, add value to agricultural products, and leverage the state's diverse produce, including Basmati rice, millets, fruits, and vegetables, in high-value international markets. The establishment of a dedicated APEDA office in Dehradun stands as a testament to these efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
How Likes and Views Shape Buying Choices in Mobile Social Commerce Platforms
Tata Steel Expands Aashiyana: Transforming Homebuilding Commerce
India: Amazon's Next Frontier in E-Commerce Expansion
India engaged with the US to negotiate a trade deal, says Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.
E-commerce platforms gain edge with explainable AI fraud prevention