Pioneering Journey: Uttarakhand's Garhwali Apples Embark to Dubai

In a landmark move for Uttarakhand's agricultural sector, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal has inaugurated the first trial shipment of 1.2 metric tonnes of Garhwali Apples, particularly the King Roat variety, to Dubai. This significant endeavor, facilitated by the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), underlines the concerted efforts to enhance the state's agricultural export capabilities.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reveals that this initial shipment represents not only a new export avenue but also an opportunity for critical learnings in cold chain management and logistical frameworks. This strategic collaboration between APEDA and the Government of Uttarakhand aims to fortify the entire export ecosystem, potentially expanding market reach to Southeast Asia and Europe.

Eminently, Barthwal has highlighted the necessity of diversifying India's agri-export basket with niche products like Garhwali apples. By streamlining efforts with APEDA and local stakeholders, India aims to boost organic farming, add value to agricultural products, and leverage the state's diverse produce, including Basmati rice, millets, fruits, and vegetables, in high-value international markets. The establishment of a dedicated APEDA office in Dehradun stands as a testament to these efforts.

