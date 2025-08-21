Left Menu

Walmart's Global Expansion: Flipkart Fuels International Growth

Walmart reported a 10% growth in its international business for Q2 FY26, driven by its Indian subsidiary Flipkart and the China market. Despite a decline in operating income, Walmart's international sales reached USD 32.7 billion, with a notable increase in their advertising sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

US-based retail behemoth Walmart announced a robust 10% growth in its international segment for the second quarter of FY26, marking a significant expansion in constant currency terms.

Key contributors to this surge included the Indian online marketplace Flipkart, China's burgeoning market, and the Mexican and Central American division known as Walmex, as outlined in Walmart's earnings report.

Despite a dip in operating income, attributed to strategic investments in regions like India, Canada, and Mexico, Walmart's global revenue advanced due to increased transaction volumes and a vibrant advertising sector, notably driven by Flipkart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

