Andhra Pradesh Pushes for Export Diversification Amid US Tariff Concerns

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has called on the central government to tackle the looming threat of proposed 50% US tariffs that could heavily impact exporters.

During a meeting in Vijayawada with its 78 affiliated associations, the federation discussed various strategies to reduce dependency on the American market and expand export opportunities to other countries.

President P Bhaskara Rao emphasized the need for government actions such as restoring export subsidies, lowering GST rates, and cutting import duties to enhance the competitiveness of Indian products in global markets.

