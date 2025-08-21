Andhra Pradesh Pushes for Export Diversification Amid US Tariff Concerns
The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has urged the central government to address the impact of US tariffs on exporters. They suggest diversifying export markets, restoring subsidies, and reducing GST rates. The federation also highlights the state's top ranking in Ease of Doing Business.
The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has called on the central government to tackle the looming threat of proposed 50% US tariffs that could heavily impact exporters.
During a meeting in Vijayawada with its 78 affiliated associations, the federation discussed various strategies to reduce dependency on the American market and expand export opportunities to other countries.
President P Bhaskara Rao emphasized the need for government actions such as restoring export subsidies, lowering GST rates, and cutting import duties to enhance the competitiveness of Indian products in global markets.
