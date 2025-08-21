European Markets Hold Breath as Jackson Hole Symposium Looms

European equities remained largely stagnant on Thursday with investors keeping a keen eye on the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium for insights into future monetary policy. The U.S. and European Union also finalized a framework trade deal reached last month, although questions remain over tariff cuts on various goods.

The European Union aims to lower U.S. tariffs on its automotive exports, yet the latest agreement excludes wine and spirits. With auto stocks dipping 0.4%, there is a growing sense of scepticism surrounding the long-term impact of these trade deals, according to analysts.

Despite broader market uncertainties, the energy and defense sectors saw gains, buoyed by rising oil prices and impending peace deal talks between Ukraine and Russia. Investors anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for signals of a potential 25 basis point interest rate cut this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)