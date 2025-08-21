Kolkata Metro Expansion: From Conceptualisation to Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate three new metro lines in Kolkata, initially conceptualized by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official confirmed. The routes, due to be flagged off on Friday, include the Yellow Line Noapara-Jai Hind, Green Line Sealdah-Esplanade, and Orange Line Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay services.

During her tenure as Railway Minister, first from 1999-2001 and later from 2009-2011, Banerjee was instrumental in planning these alignments. The Noapara to Jai Hind line was first announced in the 2009-2010 Railway budget, with plans for the Sealdah-Esplanade route shifting to improve connectivity.

The state's official noted that the Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay line's original plan was also revealed in the 2009-2010 budget. Additionally, Banerjee proposed upgrading 101 stations to world-class standards during her ministry, laying the groundwork for the current developments.

