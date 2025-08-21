Haryana's Bold Leap: Empowering Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs Today
Haryana's Chief Minister unveils plans to transform the state into a leading startup hub by launching the 'Haryana Rajya Udyamita Ayog,' motivating young entrepreneurs. Key initiatives include financial support for startups, skill competitions, and partnerships with private investors to boost innovation and entrepreneurship across the region.
- Country:
- India
Haryana is taking significant strides to become the top startup hub in India, as revealed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The establishment of the 'Haryana Rajya Udyamita Ayog' is central to this vision, aimed at motivating and training young entrepreneurs statewide.
During a state-level program in Hisar, marking World Entrepreneurs' Day, Saini announced a range of initiatives. These include substantial financial grants to startups, organized competitions to nurture entrepreneurial ideas, and strategic partnerships with private investors.
Additional measures include organizing 'Swadeshi Fairs,' fostering skill development through competitions, and integrating entrepreneurship-focused curricula per the new National Education Policy. These efforts are set to position Haryana as a major player in innovation and entrepreneurship.

