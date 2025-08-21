Himachal Pradesh Considers Rent Hike for Rest Houses Amid Tourism Impact

The Himachal Pradesh government is mulling over a potential increase in rest house rents to address local business concerns, as tourists often bring full catering kits, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the assembly.

The proposal to reassess room tariffs, flagged by Congress MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, aims to align with homestay rates averaging Rs 2,500, compared to the current Rs 500 for rest houses. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri addressed changes in milk society registrations and transport routes.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar further revealed initiatives to boost milk cooperatives through strategic procurement and subsidies. In parallel, six bus routes were closed in Bilaspur due to low occupancy, including Jahoo-Shimla and Palampur-Delhi connections, as announced by Agnihotri.

