Trade Talks and Energy Security: India's Diplomatic Push in Washington

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra engaged with US legislators on Friday, seeking to strengthen the bilateral trade ties between the two nations. In his discussions with Senator Bill Hagerty, Kwatra extended gratitude for the senator's unwavering support for the India-US relationship.

He highlighted ongoing trade discussions aimed at fostering a fair and mutually beneficial exchange. The envoy also explored energy security concerns, focusing on the growing hydrocarbon trade between India and the United States.

These dialogues took center stage following the imposition of significant US tariffs, including measures affecting India's acquisition of Russian crude oil, which India defends as a necessary step for its energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)