E-Commerce Tops Refund Grievances: NCH Boosts Consumer Resolution

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs disclosed on Friday that the e-commerce sector leads in refund grievances with 3,594 cases, resulting in Rs 1.34 crore facilitated refunds by the National Consumer Helpline (NCH). In July 2025, NCH managed Rs 2.72 crore in refunds for 7,256 complaints spanning 27 sectors.

Following closely, the Travel & Tourism sector accounted for Rs 31 lakh in refunds. Technological advancements in the helpline have exponentially improved its reach, with calls rising from 12,553 in December 2015 to 1,55,138 in December 2024. Moreover, monthly complaints surged from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,11,951 in 2024.

NCH's expanded consumer engagement on digital platforms saw WhatsApp usage for grievances jump from 3% in 2023 to 20% in 2025. Acting as a convergence hub, NCH coordinates resolution efforts with 1,131 partners by 2025, up from 263 in 2017, enhancing redressal mechanisms.

Under its mission to protect consumer rights, the Department of Consumer Affairs oversees grievance data and targets companies with high complaint volumes, urging them to join the convergence initiative. Collaborative partnerships foster real-time complaint sharing for timely resolutions.

NCH has also merged WhatsApp capabilities with its toll-free number 1915 to maintain service efficiency amidst high traffic, sending automated notifications for direct grievance registration. This user-friendly approach improves helpline responsiveness.

Additionally, consumers can provide feedback at https://consumerhelpline.gov.in/public/feedback, guiding continuous service improvement and aligning with consumer needs. (ANI)

