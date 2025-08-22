Left Menu

China Experiences Dip in Foreign Investments Amid Economic Slowdown

Foreign direct investment in China reached 467.3 billion yuan ($65.10 billion) between January and July 2023, marking a 13.4% decline compared to the same timeframe the previous year. The Chinese commerce ministry reported the figures, highlighting challenges amidst current economic conditions where 1 USD equals 7.1777 CNY.

Foreign direct investment in China has experienced a noticeable decline, totaling 467.3 billion yuan ($65.10 billion) from January to July 2023. This figure represents a 13.4% decrease from the previous year, as announced by the Chinese commerce ministry on Friday.

The drop in investment figures highlights ongoing economic challenges within the nation, as foreign entities reconsider their capital allocations in light of China's recent economic performance.

The exchange rate currently stands at 1 USD to 7.1777 CNY, further impacting the investment landscape and adding complexity to foreign financial transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

