CLICK 2025 Sparks Digital Marketing Revolution in India

CLICK 2025, India's premier performance and growth marketing conference, organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), concluded successfully in New Delhi. The event attracted over 6000 visitors, including marketers, industry leaders, and innovators, to explore emerging trends in performance marketing.

The conference featured more than 100 speakers who contributed to over 20 sessions, with discussions highlighting high-performance brands, the significance of connected TV, and personalization in marketing. Sidharth Shakdher from Paytm emphasized the use of data for sustainable growth, while Rajiv Dubey of Dabur India stressed the impending mainstream status of connected TV.

Aakash Gupta from JioStar discussed revolutionary experiments in interactivity for CTV, predicting personalization as the next major step. The conference also addressed the need for long-term brand building, according to Vikar Shaikh of Valueleaf. CLICK 2025 stands as a key event reflecting the dynamic advances in digital marketing strategies.