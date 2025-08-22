Left Menu

CLICK 2025 Sparks Digital Marketing Revolution in India

CLICK 2025, a major marketing conference in India, drew over 6000 attendees, featuring 100+ speakers across 20 sessions. Industry leaders discussed future trends, high-performance brands, and the rise of connected TV and personalization in marketing. Key voices from companies like Paytm, Dabur, and JioStar shared insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:05 IST
CLICK 2025 Sparks Digital Marketing Revolution in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CLICK 2025, India's premier performance and growth marketing conference, organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), concluded successfully in New Delhi. The event attracted over 6000 visitors, including marketers, industry leaders, and innovators, to explore emerging trends in performance marketing.

The conference featured more than 100 speakers who contributed to over 20 sessions, with discussions highlighting high-performance brands, the significance of connected TV, and personalization in marketing. Sidharth Shakdher from Paytm emphasized the use of data for sustainable growth, while Rajiv Dubey of Dabur India stressed the impending mainstream status of connected TV.

Aakash Gupta from JioStar discussed revolutionary experiments in interactivity for CTV, predicting personalization as the next major step. The conference also addressed the need for long-term brand building, according to Vikar Shaikh of Valueleaf. CLICK 2025 stands as a key event reflecting the dynamic advances in digital marketing strategies.

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025