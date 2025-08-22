ADB Steps in to Revamp Pakistan's Railways Amid Strategic Mining Project

In a strategic move to support Pakistan's mining ambitions, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has stepped in to fund a crucial upgrade of the country's railway infrastructure, replacing prior Chinese commitments that faced prolonged delays. The ADB's involvement centers on revitalizing 500 km of railway lines from Karachi to Rohri.

This upgrade, integral for transporting copper ore from the significant Reko Diq mine, comes amid Pakistan's financial strain over repayments to China and seeks to ensure the mine's output can be evacuated efficiently. Reko Diq, poised to be one of the largest untapped copper resources, plays a pivotal role in Pakistan's economic revitalization strategy.

Diplomatic negotiations have ensured this new arrangement does not adversely impact China-Pakistan relations. As Pakistan lags behind in its economic commitments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, ADB aims to bring in an international engineering partner through competitive bidding to execute the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)