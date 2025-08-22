Left Menu

ADB Steps in to Revamp Pakistan's Railways Amid Strategic Mining Project

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will fund the upgrade of 500 km of Pakistan's railway, a project originally part of China's Belt and Road Initiative. This move follows delays in Chinese financing, crucial for transporting copper ore from the Reko Diq mine, a key part of Pakistan's mining ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:15 IST
ADB Steps in to Revamp Pakistan's Railways Amid Strategic Mining Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to support Pakistan's mining ambitions, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has stepped in to fund a crucial upgrade of the country's railway infrastructure, replacing prior Chinese commitments that faced prolonged delays. The ADB's involvement centers on revitalizing 500 km of railway lines from Karachi to Rohri.

This upgrade, integral for transporting copper ore from the significant Reko Diq mine, comes amid Pakistan's financial strain over repayments to China and seeks to ensure the mine's output can be evacuated efficiently. Reko Diq, poised to be one of the largest untapped copper resources, plays a pivotal role in Pakistan's economic revitalization strategy.

Diplomatic negotiations have ensured this new arrangement does not adversely impact China-Pakistan relations. As Pakistan lags behind in its economic commitments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, ADB aims to bring in an international engineering partner through competitive bidding to execute the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge

Pentagon Shake-Up: The Trump Administration’s Intelligence Purge

 Global
2
Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

Trump's Federal Intervention Threats: A Crude Political Strategy?

 Global
3
The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

 Global
4
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025