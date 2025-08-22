Left Menu

Revitalizing Trade: Pakistan and Bangladesh Forge Closer Economic Ties

Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan advocated for stronger trade relations with Bangladesh. Discussions included joint ventures, trade facilitation, and a possible Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). Both countries aim to enhance economic ties, with bilateral trade reaching USD 865 million recently.

  • Bangladesh

Pakistan Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan has called for a significant enhancement of trade and economic ties with Bangladesh. His visit to the southeastern port city of Chattogram included discussions on possible joint ventures, trade facilitation, and the establishment of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Bangladesh.

Speaking during a meeting with Bangladesh's interim government's Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Khan emphasized that many sectors between the two nations, like food, textiles, and leather, are already aligned, making collaborative efforts more accessible. The minister raised the possibility of drafting a PTA to grant exclusivity in specific sectors for mutual benefit.

The discussions are part of a broader effort to revitalize a joint economic commission between the two countries, alongside forming a new trade and investment commission, reflecting a significant trade volume increase to USD 865 million over the past year.

