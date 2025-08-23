White House Stakes a Claim in Silicon Valley: Trump's Strategic Move

President Donald Trump declared a 10% equity investment in Intel on Friday, showcasing another strategic foray by the U.S. government into the private sector under his leadership. An official statement on the agreement is anticipated, as Trump prepares for a meeting with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

This development proceeded a recent meeting where Trump's demand for Tan's resignation due to his connections with Chinese firms led to a high-stakes negotiation. Trump mentioned the nation's gain of $10 billion, linking it to the equity stake and comparing it to Intel's expected $10 billion CHIPS Act funding for U.S. chip manufacturing.

In a broader move, the administration's involvement in corporate affairs has sparked debate about potential corporate risks. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed on social media the U.S. now holds 10% of Intel, ensuring equity fairness for both Intel and American taxpayers. Meanwhile, critics are concerned about the financial and operational implications for Intel, still grappling with financial instability and technological lags.

(With inputs from agencies.)