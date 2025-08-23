Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Eight Lives near Patna

A devastating head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck near Patna resulted in the deaths of eight people, including seven women, and left four others injured. The incident occurred in the early hours near Shahjahanpur, close to the Patna-Nalanda border. The truck driver fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:22 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Eight Lives near Patna
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident on the outskirts of Patna has left eight people dead and four others injured after a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck. Among the deceased are seven women, adding to the gravity of Saturday's early morning incident.

The crash occurred near Shahjahanpur close to the Patna-Nalanda border, causing significant alarm in the community. The local police have confirmed that all injured individuals were immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment, while the driver of the truck absconded shortly after the incident.

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed profound sorrow over the tragic event and extended condolences to the families of the deceased, as mentioned in an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

Delhi Lawyers Rally Against Lieutenant Governor's Controversial Directive

 India
2
Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Hearing in Land-For-Job Scam Amid Lawyers' Strike

Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Hearing in Land-For-Job Scam Amid Lawyers' Strik...

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh CM Celebrates India's Stellar Space Achievements

Arunachal Pradesh CM Celebrates India's Stellar Space Achievements

 India
4
Tough Trade Talks: India's Stand on U.S. Tariff Hikes

Tough Trade Talks: India's Stand on U.S. Tariff Hikes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025