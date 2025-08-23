Tragic Collision Claims Eight Lives near Patna

A tragic road accident on the outskirts of Patna has left eight people dead and four others injured after a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck. Among the deceased are seven women, adding to the gravity of Saturday's early morning incident.

The crash occurred near Shahjahanpur close to the Patna-Nalanda border, causing significant alarm in the community. The local police have confirmed that all injured individuals were immediately admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment, while the driver of the truck absconded shortly after the incident.

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed profound sorrow over the tragic event and extended condolences to the families of the deceased, as mentioned in an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.