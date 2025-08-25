Sampre Nutrition Secures Lucrative Deal with Rama Exports to Boost Revenue

Sampre Nutrition has announced a significant manufacturing agreement with Rama Exports to produce nutraceutical and food products, marking a pivotal step in its expansion strategy.

According to the deal, Sampre Nutrition will oversee manufacturing, supply, quality assurance, and packaging, adhering strictly to their brand specifications, while Rama Exports commits to purchasing the finished products at agreed prices for a span of three years.

This strategic alliance is projected to generate Rs 15 crore in business over the contract duration, reinforcing Sampre Nutrition's revenue stream and strengthening its operational capacities, as highlighted by Managing Director Brahma Gurbani.

(With inputs from agencies.)