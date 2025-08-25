Left Menu

Sampre Nutrition Secures Lucrative Deal with Rama Exports to Boost Revenue

Sampre Nutrition enters a manufacturing agreement with Rama Exports to produce nutraceuticals and food products. Sampre will handle production, quality, and packaging, while Rama Exports will purchase the products. The deal is expected to generate business worth Rs 15 crore, enhancing Sampre's revenue and operations over a three-year contract period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:55 IST
Sampre Nutrition Secures Lucrative Deal with Rama Exports to Boost Revenue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sampre Nutrition has announced a significant manufacturing agreement with Rama Exports to produce nutraceutical and food products, marking a pivotal step in its expansion strategy.

According to the deal, Sampre Nutrition will oversee manufacturing, supply, quality assurance, and packaging, adhering strictly to their brand specifications, while Rama Exports commits to purchasing the finished products at agreed prices for a span of three years.

This strategic alliance is projected to generate Rs 15 crore in business over the contract duration, reinforcing Sampre Nutrition's revenue stream and strengthening its operational capacities, as highlighted by Managing Director Brahma Gurbani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel Solutions

Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel So...

 India
2
Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

 India
3
Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

 India
4
Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025