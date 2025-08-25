Affordable Dining Takes Flight at Biju Patnaik International Airport
The Airports Authority of India has launched an Udaan Yatri Café at Biju Patnaik International Airport, offering affordable food and drink options. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision to make air travel more accessible, addressing traveller concerns about costly airport refreshments.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) inaugurated an Udaan Yatri Café at Biju Patnaik International Airport, offering travelers cost-effective food and beverages. The launch was led by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu alongside officials, reflecting a push to make airports more traveler-friendly.
This opening is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader scheme to ensure affordable air travel for all. The Udaan initiative, which aims to make air travel accessible, extends to providing reasonably priced in-airport refreshments amid frequent complaints about high costs. The café is a step toward rectifying such issues.
Following the successful rollouts in Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Pune, Bhubaneswar becomes the fifth airport to feature this facility. With plans for further expansion, passengers can enjoy refreshments like a bottle of water or a cup of tea for just Rs 10 and a samosa for Rs 20, ensuring affordability during travel.
