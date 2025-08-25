Amazon Expands 'Project Ashray' with 40 New Rest Centres Nationwide

Amazon India has announced a significant expansion of its 'Project Ashray', adding 40 more rest centres for delivery partners nationwide in partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

The Ashray centres provide vital rest facilities, including air-conditioned seating, clean drinking water, mobile charging points, and washrooms, for delivery associates battling traffic and weather extremes.

Located strategically at petrol pumps, these centres aim to improve conditions for delivery workers, especially as Amazon gears up for the festive season with increased hiring across its operations network.

