Amazon Expands 'Project Ashray' with 40 New Rest Centres Nationwide
Amazon India expands 'Project Ashray' by launching 40 new rest centres for delivery partners, enhancing facilities at petrol pumps in collaboration with HPCL. These centres, equipped with essential amenities, are open to all e-commerce and logistics delivery associates, addressing challenges faced on the job.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Amazon India has announced a significant expansion of its 'Project Ashray', adding 40 more rest centres for delivery partners nationwide in partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).
The Ashray centres provide vital rest facilities, including air-conditioned seating, clean drinking water, mobile charging points, and washrooms, for delivery associates battling traffic and weather extremes.
Located strategically at petrol pumps, these centres aim to improve conditions for delivery workers, especially as Amazon gears up for the festive season with increased hiring across its operations network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PDD Holdings Surpasses Revenue Expectations Amidst E-commerce Rivalry
Coca-Cola's Green Logistics: Powering Growth with a 5,000 Strong EV Truck Fleet
US Postal Pause: New Customs Norms Disrupt Global E-commerce
Kerala Embraces Industry Boom with Adani Logistics Park Launch
China Targets Pricing Fairness in E-Commerce