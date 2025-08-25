Left Menu

Amazon Expands 'Project Ashray' with 40 New Rest Centres Nationwide

Amazon India expands 'Project Ashray' by launching 40 new rest centres for delivery partners, enhancing facilities at petrol pumps in collaboration with HPCL. These centres, equipped with essential amenities, are open to all e-commerce and logistics delivery associates, addressing challenges faced on the job.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amazon India has announced a significant expansion of its 'Project Ashray', adding 40 more rest centres for delivery partners nationwide in partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

The Ashray centres provide vital rest facilities, including air-conditioned seating, clean drinking water, mobile charging points, and washrooms, for delivery associates battling traffic and weather extremes.

Located strategically at petrol pumps, these centres aim to improve conditions for delivery workers, especially as Amazon gears up for the festive season with increased hiring across its operations network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

